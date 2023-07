PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital after a shooting on Grand Street in Portsmouth Saturday, police said.

Police posted to social media about the incident just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

It's unclear when the shooting took place and what led up to the incident.

Portsmouth Police also have not released any suspect information, as of Saturday night.

