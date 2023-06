HAMPTON, Va. — Police are looking for the suspect(s) in connection to a shooting in the 1st block of Sacramento Drive Sunday.

Around 2:06 p.m., multiple calls came in in reference to gunshots on Sacramento Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

