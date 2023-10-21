Watch Now
Man shot and killed in Newport News early Saturday morning: Police

News 3
Posted at 7:22 AM, Oct 21, 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police in Newport News are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Aqueduct Drive a little around 3:40 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

There, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where police say he died.

Investigators say they're still working to find out who pulled the trigger.

Anyone with information should call Newport News Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

