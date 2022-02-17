Man shot by police outside Norfolk restaurant arraigned on felony firearm charges

NORFOLK, Va. - The man shot by two Norfolk Police officers outside of a Granby Street restaurant was arraigned Thursday on felony charges.

Barry Carrington faces two felony counts of maliciously discharging a firearm into a dwelling, as well as a misdemeanor for discharging a firearm in public.

No bail hearing is set at this time, but Carrington is expected in court on April 18th.

News 3 obtained court documents showing Carrington has prior charges of public intoxication and possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened late Saturday night on the sidewalk outside Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub and Restaurant. News 3 spoke to witnesses on the scene, who said they heard as many as seven shots, some of which entered the business.

This investigation is ongoing. Virginia State Police tell us the Chesapeake Field Office is handling the investigation. Once it's complete the findings will be handed over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for review.

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney tweeted a brief statement on the officer-involved shooting Monday:

"As the chief minister of justice for @NorfolkVA, I take seriously my duty to be transparent, to be thorough, & to be an independent watchdog for the rights of all. I will do that in this case when @VSPPIO completes their work & I complete mine, consistent with my ethical duties."