Man shot in home in Hampton, police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with non life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the shooting took place in the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

Police recieved a call in reference to the shooting around 10:40 p.m. Officers located an injured man who had been shot.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was shot while inside a home.

He is now at a local hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.