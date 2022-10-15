Man shot in Portsmouth early Saturday morning, police say he may not survive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police say a man may not survive after he was shot Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. That's between London Boulevard and High Street.

Police say an adult male was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police dispatchers tell News 3 the call came in around 3:50 a.m.

This is an open investigation and News 3 will share more when it becomes available.