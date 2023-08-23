Man shot, killed near Dorchester St. in Franklin: Police

FRANKLIN, Va. — A man died after being shot in Franklin early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Franklin police responded to a call about a suspicious person knocking on a door at the 1600 block of Dorchester Street, according to the City of Franklin police. When the first responders got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the "K" building.

Franklin Fire and Rescue transported Joseph Foster Jr., 28, to Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital, according to the FPD. He died from his injuries at the hospital, a report confirmed Wednesday.

After investigation around "A" building where the shooting happened, police arrested Este-von Lashawn Holland on the 100 block of Morton Street, according to FPD. He is charged with felony homicide, reckless handling of a firearm, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said Holland was transported to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail where he is held without bond.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Franklin police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or contact online at p3tips.com.