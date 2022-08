PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are investigating after a man walked in a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Reports say the incident occurred around 12:20 p.m.

According to police, the injury is non-life-threatening and the man is receiving treatment.

This man makes the third victim on August 2, 2022 to walk into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

News 3 is working to learn more.