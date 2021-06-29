Man takes himself to hospital after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was hurt after a shooting in the 1000 block of Broad Street Monday night.

Police tell News 3 the call came in at 10:12 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, the man had taken himself to a local hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

There is no further information.

This is the second shooting in the city Monday night, coming after a firefighter with Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services was shot while responding to a call in the 600 block of Surry Street. One other person was injured in that shooting.

