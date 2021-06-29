Portsmouth firefighter shot while responding to call; alleged shooter in custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A Portsmouth firefighter is in the hospital after being shot while units were responding to a call about downed wires in the 600 block of Surry Street Monday night.

Units with Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to the downed wires call around 9:11 p.m. Upon arrival, a suspect began firing shots at them.

One firefighter was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. They are said to be in stable condition.

Another person who is not a firefighter was also shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say the alleged shooter was taken into custody by Portsmouth Police.

