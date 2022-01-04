Man to serve 40 years for involvement in Virginia Beach 7-Eleven armed robbery that led to officer-involved shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was sentenced Tuesday for his involvement in an armed robbery that led to an officer-involved shooting in 2018.

Shots were fired between a Virginia Beach Police officer and one of the suspects after a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 1700 block of South Independence Boulevard on October 11, 2018.

23-year-old Jahkil Tiashion McPhail was sentenced Tuesday on two counts of robbery, three counts of use of a firearm, conspiracy, abduction, and wearing a mask in public.

A judge sentenced McPhail to 87 years in prison with 47 suspended, leaving 40 years to serve. He plead guilty on August 23.

According to officials, if this case went to trial evidence would prove that on October 11, 2018, McPhail and his co-defendant Jasper Wynn, planned to

rob a 7-Eleven store on S. Independence Boulevard. Officials say they forced a female clerk that was outside, inside at gunpoint.

They say they ordered her and another clerk to the ground and took money and cigarettes.

Two Virginia Beach police officers had just arrived at the 7-Eleven and parked their surveillance van in the parking lot facing the store. They say they saw McPhail and Wynn commit the armed robbery.

They called for back-up and confronted McPhail and Wynn as they fled on foot.

As McPhail fled, police say Wynn turned toward the officers and fired at them. They returned fire. Wynn was struck and was taken to the hospital.

According to officials, one of the officers later discovered a bullet hole through the lower leg of his uniform and a graze wound to his leg.

Wynn pled guilty to charges of two counts of Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Robbery, three counts of Use of a Firearm, Conspiracy, Abduction, and Wearing a Mask in Public. He is scheduled for sentencing on February 14.