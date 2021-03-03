Man wanted for fatal Norfolk shooting arrested in Arizona

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the 800 block of Wide Street early last month.

On Tuesday, February 2 around 11 a.m., police say 23-year-old Tracy E. Bellamy was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area. Bellamy was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Dequan T. Copeland, 28, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. On March 2, the U.S. Marshals Service helped arrest him in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this homicide.

Copeland is currently being held in Arizona and is awaiting extradition back to Norfolk.

If you have any information about Bellamy's death, you are encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.

