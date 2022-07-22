NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives need the public's help in locating a 25-year-old man who is wanted on charges related to a homicide investigation.

On June 19, 2022, around 10:25 p.m., police responded to the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue, right outside of an apartment complex, for the report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, and a 65-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, Sidney N. Parker, 37, of Norfolk, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

25-year-old Rhodean H. Hamlin was later charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Norfolk Police

Police ask anyone with information about Hamlin’s whereabouts to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

