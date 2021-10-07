Man wanted in connection with Norfolk fatal shooting arrested in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department announced Thursday that a man wanted for a September 29 fatal shooting in Norfolk was arrested in Chesapeake.

Lavon T. Williams, 31, was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection with Rikeria D. Bibbins' death.

Bibbins was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot on Rockingham Street; she later died at the hospital.

Norfolk Police thanked the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for assisting with Williams' arrest.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.