Watch
News

Actions

Man wanted in connection with Norfolk fatal shooting arrested in Chesapeake

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Police
Lavon T. Williams
NF Wanted.png
Posted at 11:47 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 11:47:37-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department announced Thursday that a man wanted for a September 29 fatal shooting in Norfolk was arrested in Chesapeake.

Lavon T. Williams, 31, was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection with Rikeria D. Bibbins' death.

Bibbins was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot on Rockingham Street; she later died at the hospital.

Norfolk Police thanked the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for assisting with Williams' arrest.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections