Man who shot Portsmouth officer sentenced to 88 years in prison

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man, Will Patterson, will serve 88 years in prison for shooting a police officer.

It happened back in 2017 whenPatterson was 15 years old.

He was convicted last September of attempted murder and 11 other charges.

Patterson shot Portsmouth Police Officer Angelina Baaklini White as she tried to put him in the back of her squad car.

She was hit by four bullets, badly injured, and survived.

On Wednesday, six years after the crime, a judge sentenced Patterson. He will serve 18 years in prison.