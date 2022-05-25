Man, woman arrested after 20-year-old woman fatally shot at Parkwood Manor Apartments

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department said it arrested two people in connection with a Tuesday shooting that left a 20-year-old woman dead.

Stariyana L. Patterson, 20, was pronounced dead after being shot outside of the Parkwood Manor Apartments Tuesday afternoon.

Police said 21-year-old Arien Clinton and 21-year-old Quasia Sheppard were charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in connection with Patterson's death.

Both suspects were arrested without incident Wednesday.

If you or someone you know has information about this homicide, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.