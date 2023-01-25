Man's body found in Williamsburg retention pond: Police

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday police responded to the 5000 block of Olive Drive for reports of a body in a retention pond.

According to police, a pedestrian was walking in the New Town residential area when she spotted the body of a black man in the pond and called police.

James City County police say the body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk and has yet to be identified.

Police say this is an ongoing suspicious death investigation.

James City County police are asking for anyone with information about this incident to contact Investigator Logan English at 757-592-6518 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov. You may also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.

