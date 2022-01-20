Many hoping for the first snow day in years at Hampton Roads schools; shoppers stocking up

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With snow in the forecast, several school divisions have already announced changes for Thursday.

Portsmouth has canceled all afternoon sports and activities.

Hampton schools are releasing kids two hours early.

Schools in Williamsburg-James City County, Accomack, York County and Newport News will also have early dismissals Thursday.

Other school districts in Hampton Roads aren’t ready to call a snow day, but dozens of people are preparing to hunker down and packing grocery stores to stock up.

David Krause of Norfolk bought milk, juice, crackers and more.

“A lot of these shelves in a lot of areas are empty, probably due to 'snow-mageddon' that’s coming along,” said Krause.

Doug Churchill, who works at a Food Lion in Norfolk, said he’s shocked to see how packed the store was.

“In the year that I’ve worked here, I’ve never seen this amount of people in this store all at once and coming out and being, I guess, afraid of the snow or something, just getting tons and tons of food,” Churchill said.

Darnell Armstrong is an Instacart driver. He said he’s been busy all day buying groceries for people.

“I’ve been here all day,” he said. “I’ve been in and out all day Instacarting, and I think there’s a lot of panic going on.”

Several meat, bread and produce shelves were empty at the Harris Teeter on Colonial Avenue in Norfolk.

“No beef; no chicken; no poultry,” said Robin Neumeister of Norfolk.

The line to check out wrapped down the grocery store’s aisle. One woman took a cellphone video comparing it to a sort of doomsday situation.

“Hello; Welcome to Armageddon,” Elena Montello said.

