Many local school districts are requiring student-athletes to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Here's a list of which ones

A number of local school districts have announced requirements for students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they plan to participate in athletics.

This mandate comes as more high school football games throughout Hampton Roads have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Below is a list of local school districts that have vaccination requirements for student-athletes:

Chesapeake Public Schools

In its meeting Monday night, the Chesapeake Public School Board decided to require student-athletes to be tested weekly for COVID-19 if they have not been vaccinated.

Testing will begin the week of Nov. 8 and will be done by an independent vendor.

Student-athletes who have been vaccinated will need to submit proof of vaccination to their school health advisor to be exempt from weekly testing.

Those who have not been vaccinated will need to submit a consent form for weekly testing.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced Tuesday that all high school students who intend to participate in Virginia High School League (VHSL) winter activities or athletic conditioning that require a physical for participation must either present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination on or before Nov. 8

If students are not fully vaccinated by then, they must submit to weekly testing for the duration of their participation. This testing will begin Nov. 8 and will be provided by VBCPS at no charge to families.

School officials believe these actions will limit the number of COVID-19 cases that arise from athletic activities and reduce the amount of time student-athletes are out of the classroom.

The district says it will continue to develop an implementation plan, including protocols for middle school athletes, that will be shared with stakeholders in the coming weeks.

VBCPS is continuing to work with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and offer vaccination clinics for staff, students and families on the following dates and times at the schools listed below. You can click on a date to register:

Week of Sept. 27

First shot, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Week of Oct. 4

First shot, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Week of Oct. 11

Second shot, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Week of Oct. 18

Second shot, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Week of Oct. 25

Second shot, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Suffolk Public Schools

All Suffolk Public Schools student-athletes will need to roll up their sleeve if they want to get on the field this school year.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed to News 3 that on September 9, the Suffolk School Board voted 6-1 to approve the requirement of all students participating in high school and middle school athletics to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 12.

If students are not fully vaccinated by then, they will need to submit a weekly negative PCR test to their school nurse.

Students who are already fully vaccinated will need to show proof of vaccination to the nurse.

This story will continue to be updated as more local school districts release plans to have student-athletes vaccinated.

