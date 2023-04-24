Many pay respects for Virginia Beach firefighter who died after cancer battle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An outpouring of love is being shown from Hampton Roads and beyond as friends and family are remembering a Virginia Beach firefighter who died last week after battling cancer.

"He was just a great human being," said Virginia Beach Fire Chief Kenneth Pravetz.

Sunday, a visitation was held for Capt. Matt Chiaverotti, where his fellow firefighters, friends, and family shared memories.

"I've known Matt my whole life. He's a been a second father to me. This is definitely going to be difficult," said Nora Anders.

Those who knew Chiaverotti, also known as "Chevy," are cherishing the sweet memories they had with him.

"Matt was a burst of energy. He was like no other person that I knew. He would give 100 percent all of the time," said Pravetz.

This past Monday, many learned that Chiaverotti died after battling a rare aggressive form of cancer.

He served the Resort City for two decades, and was one of the firefighters who responded to the 2012 "Good Friday Miracle" jet crash in Virginia Beach.

His work with Virginia FEMA Task Force Two also led him to disaster relief in Haiti and Puerto Rico.

Black wreaths now hang on Engine 7 where he worked as the captain, going above and beyond every day.

"I trusted him with my life, and he trusted me with his life. He was just a stellar dude. We lost a really big part of the Virginia Beach Fire Department," said Captain Jon Rigolo.

Capt. Rigolo worked alongside Chiaverotti for more than a decade, but they were more like family.

"He referred to me as his pops, because I brought him up as a young guy. He often called me poppa, and as a joke he was my work son. I actually look back at that and go, 'Man, I'm honored that I was that guy," said Rigolo.

Yet with emotions still high, Nora Anders, a close family friend, traveled from Pennsylvania to Virginia Beach to say her final goodbyes.

She said her heart is now full.

"It's amazing to see what an impact he had in such a huge place like Virginia Beach," said Anders.

Monday, a celebration of life will be held at the Convention Center at 1 p.m. where many will say their final goodbyes.

Chiaverotti's colleagues also tell News 3 they're creating a memorial at his locker with his gear and pictures to honor him.