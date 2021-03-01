March 1 is National Kolache Day! Get a free kolache at Kolache Factory

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Start your week off with a free kolache at Kolache Factory!

March 1 is National Kolache Day, named for the Czech pastry that first arrived to the U.S. in 19th century Texas and, from there, gained national popularity.

Visitors to Kolache Factory's Virginia Beach location at 460 S. Independence Blvd. can choose between a free fruit-filled or cream cheese-filled kolache.

20 customers will also have the chance to win a $50 gift card by posting a picture on Facebook or Instagram, tagging @kolachefactory and using #NationalKolacheDay.

Kolache Factory is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last.