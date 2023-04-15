Watch Now
Mariner's Museum in Newport News celebrating military families at festival

The Mariners' Museum in Newport News is celebrating military children and their families for Month of the Military Child.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 12:16:23-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Mariners' MilKids Fest at the Mariners' Museum in Newport News will celebrate military families for Month of the Military Child, and military families and Mariners' Museum members get in for free!

The Mariners' Museum and Park is partnering with TwelveMillionPlus, the first and only verified digital platform for the military spouse community, to host the MilKids Fest on Sunday, April 16, to celebrate the children of US military service members and their important role in the armed forces community.

Military families are invited to participate in activities like a Mariners' scavenger hunt, carnival-themed games, environmental activities with NOAA, music, food, and more!

The festival will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Museum Front Lawn.

