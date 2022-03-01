Masks no longer required at Newport News Shipbuilding for both vaccinated, unvaccinated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Masks have now become optional at Newport News Shipbuilding beginning Monday.

In accordance with CDC's new guidance, Newport News Shipbuilding has announced that masks are no longer required on its property, including outside and inside.

The updated policy applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Masks are still required at the clinic and per Navy regulation, masks must also be worn on commissioned Navy ships.

People can still choose to wear masks based on their comfortability.

The company also announced that beginning Tuesday, gatherings such as ERG, retirement and team events, can now be held inside with food and drink now being able to be shared.

Newport News Shipbuilding is Virginia's largest industrial employer, according to the company's website.

Related: List of local school districts where masking is now optional