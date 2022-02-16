List of local school districts where masking is now optional

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As masking in schools continues to be a hot debate, school board members in a number of local school districts have decided to make masking up optional for students and staff, except where federally required.

In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has recommended school boards comply with a bill making masks optional by March 1. Both the Senate and House of Delegates passed a bill making masks optional.

Gov. Youngkin sent the bill back to lawmakers with the recommendation school boards follow the law by March 1. Lawmakers will have to vote again on whether or not to accept Youngkin's recommendation.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Senate passed the bill with an added emergency clause. This will give school boards two weeks to implement the bill. The House now has to pass the bill.

Below is a list of Virginia and North Carolina school districts that have decided to reverse course and drop their mask mandates:

Virginia

York County

During a special meeting Monday, members of the York County School Board unanimously voted to adjust some of the school district's COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including giving students the option to remove their masks while inside school buildings and offices.

This will go into effect starting Tuesday, February 22.

North Carolina

Perquimans County

The Perquimans County Board of Education met in a special meetingTuesday night to review the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' (NCDHHS) new procedures regarding contact tracing and quarantines. NCDHHS no longer recommends individual contact tracing or asymptomatic people to be excluded from school after an identified exposure.

This change applies regardless of the exposure source, individual vaccination status or school mask requirement status, and the new guidelines are effective beginning Monday, February 21.

Due to these changes, the board voted unanimously to make masks recommended but not required for all students and staff beginning Monday. Masks will still be required on school buses and activity buses due to federal law.

Click here to read more on the new guidance for school operations.

Currituck County

Members of the Currituck County Board of Education voted on February 9 to make masks optional in Currituck County Schools facilities starting Monday, February 14. The vote was unanimous.

If a cluster of COVID-19 cases is identified at a specific school, the mask mandate will be reinstated at that school building for 10 days.

Due to the federal mandate, masks will still be required on school buses.

Gates County

Starting February 15, the Gates County Board of Education voted unanimously last week to make masks optional for staff and students in grades K-12.

The new policy goes into effect immediately with the following stipulations:

School metrics for COVID cases/quarantines must remain at 5% or under for students and staff.

If more than 5% of students and staff at a school are quarantined, the school will return to mandatory masks for seven (7) consecutive school days.

By federal executive order, masks will continue to be mandatory for all students and staff on school buses.



Dare County

Members of the Dare County Board of Education voted February 8 to rescind the mask requirement in Dare County Schools, except where masking is federally required.

The motion to amend the policy passed with a vote of 6-1.

According to the new policy, masks will only be required on school buses or other school transportation vehicles subject to requirements from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This list will continue to be updated if more local school districts decide to make masks optional.

Click here for more Safely at School coverage.