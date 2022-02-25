Portsmouth school board approves optional masks for students

PORTSMOUTH, Va - The Portsmouth school board coming to a decision on masks and following Governor Youngkin's new law to give parents the option to choose to put a mask on their child. Optional masks for Portsmouth students will o into effect on March 1st.

"We will prefer to have the mask mandate in place but since the law was passed and signed into law, we will follow the law of course," Dr. Cardell Patillo, the Portsmouth school board chair tells News 3's Leondra Head.

This comes after Governor Youngkin signed Senate Bill 739 law.

"The school board regrettably and against its better judgement solely to fufill the new legal requirements effected on March 1st, 2022 masks will be optional at Portsmouth public schools," Adam Carroll, the Portsmouth school board attorney said.

Masks will still be required on school buses. Staff members and visitors will still be required to masks in school buildings.

The school board offered a moment of silence to the school employee who was shot this morning at the beginning of the meeting.

“I would like to pause this for a moment to give our thoughts and best wishes and prayers to our staff member who was injured today locally in a shooting,” Dr. Patillo said to the school board.

"We are family in Portsmouth. Whenever our family is hurt, we’re all hurt. Of course, we have issues in our community that need to be dealt with when it comes to crime," Dr. Patillo said.

The school employee is in the hospital fighting for her life.