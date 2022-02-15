Gov. Youngkin wants school boards to comply with optional masking bill by March 1

NORFOLK, Va. - Gov. Youngkin has recommended school boards comply with a bill making masks optional by March 1.

Both the Senate and House of Delegates passed a bill making masks optional. Gov. Youngkin sent the bill back to lawmakers with the recommendation school boards follow the law by March 1.

Lawmakers will have to vote again on whether or not to accept Youngkin's recommendation.

Since the bill originated in the Senate, Del. Tim Anderson (R-Virginia Beach) said that chamber will have to vote first.

Related: Virginia's health chief questions effectiveness of masks in school: 'There are downsides to masking'

Democrats have a slim 21-19 majority in the Senate. Last week, three Democrats voted to make masks optional, but it's unclear whether all three support the policy taking effect March 1.

Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) previously told News 3 he supports ending universal masking policies as quickly as possible. With his vote, it would appear there are enough votes for it to pass the Senate. In the House, Republicans have a four seat majority.

Click here for more Safely at School coverage