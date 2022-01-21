School boards across Hampton Roads decide whether to keep mask mandates in place

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After Gov. Glenn Youngkin voted to rescind mask mandates in schools across Virginia, school board members for school districts across Hampton Roads have voted whether to keep their existing mandates in place.

Executive Order Two was one of 11 Youngkin signed right after taking office on January 15. It doesn't take effect until January 24, so the previous order requiring masks in schools remains in effect for this week.

Youngkin said the order is about giving parents choices.

"Permitting parents to make decisions on where and when to wear masks permits the Commonwealth’s parents to make the best decision for the circumstances confronting each child," he wrote in the order.

Related: Local schools respond to Gov. Youngkin's executive order on masks in school

You can see each local school board's decision below:

Hampton

Face masks will still be required for all students, staff and visitors while in all Hampton City Schools buildings and administrative offices. The school board voted Wednesday to keep this policy in place.

A spokesperson for HCS provided News 3 with the following statement on the vote:

"On Saturday, January 15, 2022, Governor Youngkin issued Executive Order Number Two regarding masks that will go into effect on January 24, 2022. In response, at the meeting of the Hampton City School Board on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the School Board ratified the HCS 2021-2022 Instruction & Health Mitigation Plan, to include updates. We will provide further communication to our staff and HCS families by no later than close of business on Friday, January 21, 2022, to clarify the expectation of face masks." Hampton City Schools

Norfolk

The Norfolk School Board voted Wednesday night to continue the school system's existing mask policy after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order rescinding mask mandates inside of schools.

The board’s vote requires everyone who rides NPS school buses and enter its schools and other facilities to remain masked. The division will continue to adhere to other COVID-19 safety protocols as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia and Norfolk Departments of Public Health.

Williamsburg-James City County

At its special call meeting Thursday, during which Executive Order Two and S.B. 1303 were the sole discussion items, the WJCC School Board voted to have all students, staff and visitors continue to wear masks while in the school district's facilities or on buses.

WJCC Superintendent Dr. Olwen Herron issued the following letter after the meeting:

Dear WJCC Schools community,



As a result of today’s Special Call School Board meeting, all students, staff, and visitors to WJCC Schools will continue to wear masks while in WJCC Schools facilities or on buses. This decision was made in accordance with current law (Senate Bill 1303) and our attorney’s guidance. Masks are a key layer of our mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep our schools open for in-person learning, five days per week.



We are committed to stepping down our mitigation strategies – including masking – when our Health Advisory Team indicates it is operationally safe to do so. Now is not that time. The elimination of masks during our current community surge, when transmission rates are at the highest point during the pandemic, may eliminate our ability to keep schools open. We need all our staff (teachers, bus drivers, administrators, cafeteria workers, operational staff, etc.) in place to provide a safe environment for our students and support in-person learning.



Our decisions have and continue to focus on the collective safety of the WJCC Schools community and our commitment to provide in-person instruction. Thank you for your shared partnership in this commitment. Dr. Olwen Herron, superintendent of Williamsburg-James City County Schools

Chesapeake

In a vote of 7-1, members of the Chesapeake School Board voted to give parents the option whether or not to have masks for their student.

The motion will start Monday. January 24.

On Tuesday, 13 Chesapeake Public Schools parents filed a lawsuit, in which they state that Gov. Youngkin does not have the authority that he claims to make masks optional in schools.

Thursday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said he asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to dismiss the lawsuit against Youngkin and Executive Order Two.

I've asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to dismiss the lawsuit against Governor Youngkin and Executive Order two, which restores authority to parents to make the best decision for their children.



With our filing, we again affirm that parents matter. pic.twitter.com/6F3E0TBjmA — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) January 21, 2022

Portsmouth

The Portsmouth School Board voted Thursday voted to affirm Virginia Senate Bill 1303, which requires school divisions to adhere to the mitigation strategies provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Currently, the CDC recommends masking for all students, staff and visitors in schools, regardless of their vaccination status.

As a result, there will be no change to Portsmouth Public Schools' masking procedures. All students, staff and visitors must remain masked while on school property.

Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach School Board voted Thursday to allow parents to opt their child out of the mask requirement. The vote was 9-2.

The board approved the administration's recommendation to accommodate Executive Order Two while also following S.B. 1303 and guidance from the CDC, Virginia Beach Department of Public Health and American Academy of Pediatrics with three amendments:

The motion requires masks to be worn in school clinics.

The motion also directs the Administration to create a mechanism for parents to notify the division that they want to opt their child out of the mask requirement.

The motion also directs the Administration to acquire a supply of KN95 masks as quickly as possibly for students and staff who need them.

Isle of Wight County

School board members in Isle of Wight County voted Thursday to keep the mask mandate for Isle of Wight County Schools in place.

This story will continue to be updated as more local school boards vote on the mask mandate.

Click here for more Safely at School coverage.