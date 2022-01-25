Virginia Beach School Board provides update on COVID-19 strategy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – During a Virginia Beach School Board work session Tuesday, administration leaders gave a presentation with the latest COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

According to the Virginia Department of health, community transmission in the city is high, with a 36.1 percent positivity rate over the last seven days.

Board members plan on discussing an alternative schedule model to overcome teacher shortages and save on costs associated with staffing challenges.

Administrators says there is a total of 116 staffing vacancies.

The administration is in the process of buying KN95 masks for students and staff. They said masks could arrive within the next two weeks.

During a special school board meeting last Thursday, members voted to allow parents to opt their child out of the mask requirement while also following guidance from the CDC and Virginia Beach Department of Health.

The formal meetings starts at 6 p.m. News 3 will have an update on what unfolds.

