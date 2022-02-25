Norfolk School Board ends vaccine mandate for employees, votes to make masks optional starting March 1

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk School Board became the latest school division Friday morning to vote to make masks optional for students effective March 1.

The vote puts the school division in line with a state law passed by the General Assembly earlier this month and signed into law by Gov. Youngkin.

Employees and school visitors will still be required to wear masks inside school buildings. In addition, masks will be required on school buses due to a federal directive.

Not all on the school board were pleased.

"This is about politics, not public health," said school board member Tanya Bhasin. "Out of principle, I am not going to be voting in support of making masks optional."

Others said they had to follow the law.

"It's something we have to do by the law. The law has been signed in by the governor, but i do not agree with using our children as political pawns," said school board member Carlon Clanton.

The school board also voted to rescind the COVID-19 employee vaccine mandate. About 90 percent of employees are fully vaccinated.

The actions come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its mask guidance on Friday.