Mathews Co. holds public hearing on whether to deed land to confederate group

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va - The Mathews County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on whether to give public land surrounding its confederate monument to private groups, such as the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Last year, Mathews County residents voted in a referendum on whether to preserve the Confederate statue. 80 percent of voters chose to keep the statue in place, but some worried that the monument’s prominent public location still isn't safe.

In a September 21 public hearing, many Mathews County residents had mixed views on deeding the land to the private entity.

Some voiced their concerns about why the public land shouldn't be given to the Sons of the Confederates and some were in support of deeding the land to the Sons of the Confederates.

