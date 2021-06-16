Maury High School moms organizing 757 Prom for 2020-21 seniors

NORFOLK, VA - On Tuesday, Maury Senior Gabriella Gonzalez became part of the class of 2021, walking across the stage at Chartway Arena.

It was a strange year for her and other seniors, who have been glued to a computer and socially isolated.

"Kind of a disappointing senior year," she said.

A year filled with so many cancellations, no pep rally's, no senior picnics to celebrate the end of the year because of COVID, and another milestone lost: senior prom.

"Many of these students are thinking we made it forget it, let's turn the corner lets move on," said Gabriella's mother Barbara Blake Gonzalez.

But not so fast, Barbara as well as Dawn Peters another Maury mother said these kids who have overcome a tumultuous year deserve to have the same memories as the classes before them.

"We need them to know how wonderful they did, they killed it, they struggled and they persevered," said Blake Gonzalez.

They have organized the 757 Prom -- any senior from the class of 2020 0r 2021 from Hampton Roads can come and experience a bit of normalcy, fun and friends.

"We will have food, drinks, DJ, dancing all the celebrations and makings of a typical prom," said Blake-Gonzalez.

The event will be held next Friday, June 25th at Grand Affairs on Pleasures House Road in Virginia Beach. Tickets are $50 which includes all the food, drinks and fun.

"I am excited to party, to talk with friends and chat without the outside world effecting it all," said Gabriella Gonzalez.

Organizers need to sell 100 tickets by this Friday to ensure the event is a go.