VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The 5/31 Memorial Committee, tasked with planning a memorial for the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, recommended a site for a permanent memorial to the Virginia Beach City Council.

According to Tiffany Russell, the director of communications for the City of Virginia Beach, the site sits on city-owned land on the corner of Nimmo Parkway and Princess Anne Road, near Building 30 of the city's municipal center complex.

The memorial would honor the 12 people killed and four people injured in the May 31, 2019 shooting.

Additionally, the committee proposed that a marker be placed at the former Building 2, where the shooting took place.

The committee's next steps will include choosing a design team and finalizing a design to submit to City Council. A presentation given to City Council suggests that the council will fund two $10,000 design stipends to finalists by August 9, 2022, with the finalists being chosen by October 2022 and the final design being selected by spring 2023.