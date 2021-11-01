McAuliffe, Youngkin make final push to energize voters to head to polls

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin both busy on the campaign trail, making several campaign stops across the Commonwealth.

With only two days until election day, the Virginia governor's race is neck and neck with both candidates trying to swing undecided voters.

Youngkin campaigning in southwest Virginia today making stops in Abingdon and Gate City.

"Unless we stand together. Unless we make our voices heard then this left liberal, progessive agenda is going to permanently make us California East," Youngkin said.

McAuliffe campaigning in Manassas and Henrico.

"I need a big lead. I need it on election day. That’s what we need (applause) Nobody take their feet off the gas. Lets keep this going," McAuliffe said.

The latest Christopher Newport University poll shows that 49% of likely voters will vote for McAuliffe compared to 48% of voters who say they will vote for Youngkin.

In the same poll, McAuliffe's support is strongest among women, 56% to 41%. Meanwhile, Youngkin's support is strongest among men, 56% to 42%.

McAuliffe speaking about LGBTQ right which is at the forefront of his campaign.

"I’m the first governor in the history of the supreme court ruling to perform gay marriage wedding. We’re trying to send a message to everyone that this is a opening and welcoming state," McAuliffe said.

Youngkin speaking to parents as critical race theory has been a big part of his campaign.

"This moment we’re in is a movement. It’s a movement being led by parents. It’s a movement being led by Virginians. A movement being led to stand up for our children and grand-children," Youngkin said.

When it comes to early voting, there’s been no shortage this year, with 1,142,155 ballots cast since September 17th, a big jump compared to 2017 when only 195,634 ballots were cast during early voting.

This election season is breaking records for the gubernatorial candidates, topping $115 million in combined campaign funding, according to the Virginia Public Access Project

