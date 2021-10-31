McAuliffe, Youngkin rally voters as Election Day nears

MCAULIFFE, Youngkin try to swing undecided voters — HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Virginia Gubernatorial candidates pushing voters to get out and vote on the final day of early voting!

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin each holding rallies today throughout Virginia.

Both speaking about issues that are at the forefront of their campaign. Youngkin speaking about critical race theory in school curriculum.

"What we will not do is teach our children not to view everything through a lens of race. We won’t. We won’t put them against each other and steal those dreams," Youngkin said.

McAuliffe speaking about women's rights.

"I believe that women should make their own decision about their own bodies. A bunch of men should not be telling women what to do with their bodies," McAuliffe said.

When it comes to early voting, there’s been no shortage this year with 1,031,668 ballots cast since September 17th. A big jump compared to 2017 when only 195,634 ballots were cast during early voting.

"Right now our individual freedom is being trampled on. We got to go to work on day one," Youngkin said.

"I need you. I need you badly. 757 is going to lead this Tuesday night," McAuliffe said.

Both candidates are vying for the support of the 757, as it is expected to be a critical voting area in the closely watched race.