McAullife & Youngkin nearly tied in Virginia's governor race

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - McAullife and Youngkin are deadlocked in Virginia's governor race, according to the latest CNU poll.

A poll conducted by the Judy Ford Wason Center at Christopher Newport University ahead of Election Day shows that Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe has a very small lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin.

The poll shows that 49% of likely voters will vote for McAullife compared to 48% of voters who say they will vote for Youngkin. Third-party candidate Princess Blanding brings in 1% share of the vote, with another 1% undecided.

Attorney General Mark Herring, who is seeking a third time, narrowly leads Republican Jason Miyares 48% to 47%, with 5% undecided.

Democrat Hala Ayala has a 1-point lead over Republican Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor.

According to the poll, Republican likely voters are significantly more enthusiastic about voting in this election than Democratic likely voters. The poll shows that it has surged since the October 8 Wason Center survey.

