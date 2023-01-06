McCarthy is 'one of the least worthy people' to serve as House speaker, says former congresswoman Luria

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Republicans representing Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina have thrown their support behind Kevin McCarthy this week.

That includes congresswoman-elect Jen Kiggans, who is still waiting to be sworn in.

Kiggans told us in a statement, "I cannot express how difficult and disappointing it is to have been confronted with such paralyzing dysfunction in my first week."

She unseated democrat Elaine Luria in November to represent Virginia's second district.

Our Anthony Sabella spoke with Luria Friday about the January 6th anniversary, and here's what she said when asked about the ongoing speaker debate.

“I think it places our country at risk. The committees like the armed services committee, the intelligence and homeland security committees, they rely on receiving critical intelligence and performing oversight and they can’t do any of that. And when adversaries look at the united states and realize that one branch of our government isn’t fully functioning, that is a vulnerability,” explained Luria.

Luria went on to say she thinks the republican caucus needs to move on from Kevin McCarthy, adding that she believes he’s, "one of the least worthy people" in her mind to serve as speaker.

This week, more ballots have been cast to elect a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives than since before the Civil War, but still no speaker.

Over three days, representatives have taken 11 votes to decide who will lead the chamber, two months after Republicans won back control by a handful of seats.

A simple majority — 218 votes — is needed to become Speaker. In each of the ballots cast so far, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) has taken around 200, with 20 Republicans giving their votes to other candidates, including Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Byron Donalds of Florida, as well as former president Donald Trump.

The House is scheduled to meet again on Friday at noon to pick up deliberations.