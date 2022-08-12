Watch Now
McDonald's to host local drive-up hiring day event with 8,000 opportunities available

Posted at 4:44 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 16:44:23-04

NORFOLK, V.a - McDonald's is looking for you to join their "Mcfamily" on August 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make the application process easier, McDonald's local franchises will host a drive-up hiring day to support restaurants across the Commonwealth.

Nearly 8,000 part-time and full-time positions will be available in Norfolk/Tidewater area, Richmond, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, and Shenandoah Valley region.

Along with employment, McDonald's offers competitive wages, myriad advancement opportunities, flexible scheduling, free meals, and tuition reimbursement assistance just to name a few.

Job seekers are encouraged to apply via text message to 36453 or click here to apply to a location near you.

