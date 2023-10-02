Members of Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office celebrate retirement of Ken Stolle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sunday, the city of Virginia Beach celebrated Sheriff Ken Stolle's years of service and retirement from the sheriff's office.

Throughout his life, Sheriff Stolle wore several hats, some of which included attorney, state senator, and sheriff of Virginia Beach for 4 terms.

Before taking on the role, Stolle worked hard to make the state a safer place to live in.

As a member of the Virginia Senate, he championed stricter penalties for gang activity and sponsored new legislation to strengthen the state's sex offender monitoring laws as chairman of the Crime Commission.

Stolle also led the charge for increased retirement benefits for first responders.

At the end of the ceremony, Stolle delivered a heartfelt farewell.

"With you (members of the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office), I learned the value of friendship, family, hard work, commitment, preservation, perseverance, honor, and duty. I learned that it’s not the destination we should be looking at. We should set our sights on the journey. It’s been an incredible journey with all of you. I don’t know how I could thank you," said Stolle.

In 2006, Stolle was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and has become an advocate for those battling the disease.