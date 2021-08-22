Mercy Chefs deploy as Dixie Fire burns in California and Hurricane Henri hits Northeast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals in national emergencies and natural disasters, is deploying to Susanville, California to provide daily meal service to community shelters as the Dixie Fire continues to expand throughout Northern California.

Mercy Chefs will serve 1,200 meals a day. The nonprofit will prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner out of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Outpost with its West Coast mobile kitchen to deliver food directly to the shelters.

“The damage and destruction this fire has caused is heartbreaking,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “For many families, these shelters are the only source of refuge after their homes and livelihoods have been taken from them. We hope our meals can provide a small slice of hope in what is likely one of the darkest periods of their lives.”

Mercy Chefs also has a team heading to the Northeast to help people who may be impacted by Hurricane Henri.

Mercy Chefs has served over 15 million meals since its founding in 2006 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina when LeBlanc went to New Orleans to volunteer and realized disaster relief could be done better.