Mercy Chefs deploy to Kentucky to serve meals after deadly tornadoes rip through state

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Mercy Chefs has headed to Mayfield, Kentucky after a night of deadly tornadoes.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said tornadoes in the state killed at least 70 people, and he fears the final death toll will exceed 100.

The Portsmouth-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization serves chef-prepared meals to victims and first responders in emergencies and natural disasters.

“Our team is heartbroken over this tremendous loss of life and devastation that has affected so many communities,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs. “In years of doing disaster relief work, the destruction never becomes any less shocking. Our hope is that our meals will bring comfort to the Mayfield community during this time of tragedy.”

They say they have deployed to Kentucky following the devastating tornado event. They served their first meals Saturday evening at His House Ministries located. They will continue meal service in the days that follow.

“This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history,” Beshear said at a news conference Saturday morning.

Mercy Chefs completed their holiday outreach for recovering flood victims in Waverly, Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

"Please pray for logistics to fall into place for our team as we travel, for the necessary grocery supplies to be readily available, and most of all for those affected, across four states, by this tornado. We are heartbroken seeing such devastation. We thank you for your support as we deploy to feed body and soul," Mercy Chefs said on Facebook.

