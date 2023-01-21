Mercy Drops Dream Center collecting supplies for local schools

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Mercy Dream Drops Center in Portsmouth is making sure no teacher or student feels forgotten. The organization is collecting school supplies.

Although students receive supplies at the beginning of the school year staff members said they usually run out after the holidays. So, the group is collecting supplies like pencils, binders and book bags.

Parents are able to drive up to select locations to pick up supplies prepared by their teachers.

The organization is accepting donations until February 15.

For more information about The Mercy Dream Drops Center and what they're doing for the Portsmouth community, email Info@mercydrops.life or click here. To connect with them on social media, click here.

