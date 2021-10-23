Military Circle Mall expands vaccination opportunities to include booster shots for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

NORFOLK, Va. - Now that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the green light to booster shots for all three vaccines, the Community Vaccination Center at the former Macy's at Military Circle Mall is expanding its vaccination opportunities.

Virginians will be able to receive boosters for Moderna and J&J beginning Friday.

For people who received either a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, a single booster is recommended at least six months after completion of their initial series for those populations who are 65 years of age and older, those living in long-term care facilities and those 18 years of age and up who are at increased risk due to underlying medical conditions or where they work or live.

A single booster shot is recommended at least two months after completion of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines for people 18 and older.

The CDC also announced that there are now booster recommendations for all three available vaccines in the United States. People eligible for a booster vaccine may choose which vaccine to receive as their booster. Further guidance from the CDC in the coming days to help individuals understand these recommendations is expected.

“This week, the CVC has provided more than 1,200 COVID-19 vaccinations and 90 COVID-19 tests,” said Acting District Director for Norfolk and Portsmouth Health Departments and VDH Chief Deputy Commissioner Dr. Parham Jaberi. “We expect our vaccination numbers to increase significantly in the coming week with the expansion and approval of the booster for the Moderna and J&J vaccines.”

FREE COVID-19 Vaccinations

The former Macy’s location will be offering vaccination appointments from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

To find an appointment, Visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov and type in "23502" into the ZIP code search bar to schedule an appointment at the Military Circle Mall community vaccination center or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages.

If you have vaccine questions or need help scheduling, you can call the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745.

Appointments are encouraged when possible to reduce wait times, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

If you have an appointment, you should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes before your appointment time. Anyone who has received a prior COVID-19 vaccine should bring their vaccine card or their vaccine record with a QR code. If you need a copy of your vaccine record, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.

Anyone 12 years or older who lives or works in Virginia is eligible to be vaccinated. People under 18 years of age require the presence of a parent or guardian. To learn more about COVID-19, click here.

FREE COVID-19 Testing

Free COVID-19 testing at the mall will continue to be held Monday, October 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing is free and no identification is needed.

Health officials say some reasons why you should be tested include people returning to work, entering a nursing home, traveling, protecting your family or you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The Virginia Department of Health hopes the Military Circle Mall site makes testing more accessible to the community.

Testing is available for anyone age 3 and up. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No registration is needed. Just walk right in. PCR testing only. Rapid testing is not available.

