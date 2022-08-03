Military Circle Mall to close at end of year, demolition to begin early 2023

NORFOLK, Va. - Military Circle Mall is officially set to close at the end of this year and be demolished early next year.

The Norfolk Economic Development Authority announced Wednesday to close the mall for plans for future redevelopment.

Current tenants of the mall are being notified and a plan is in place for relocation that includes relocation assistance.

“The EDA board unanimously decided to move forward with the demolition of the current mall to prepare the site for future redevelopment. The site will be converted to passive open space while ongoing discussions occur regarding the future of the Military Circle corridor,” stated Jared Chalk, Director of Economic Development.

The demolition of the current mall is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

The Norfolk Economic Development Authority bought most of the area near Military Highway and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

There are currently three proposals on the table on the future of the area. Some big names are part of redevelopment efforts, including NFL legend Emmitt Smith and Pharrell Williams.

City Manager Dr. Chip Filer issued the following statement to News 3 in July:

“The city has been evaluating all three of the exciting proposals to redevelop Military Circle Mall. While staff are engaged in more detailed conversations with one developer, it would be incorrect to suggest that a developer has been chosen. Until a mutually agreeable contract is ratified by the Mayor and council at a future meeting, all three proposal remain viable options.”

As of Wednesday, there are no updates on regarding the three proposals on the table.

