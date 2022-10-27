Military father credits Newport News food pantry for helping him feed his family

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With prices rising for food and gas, living on a single paycheck can put pressure on families. A father and military member told News 3 he had no choice but to ask for help at at the Five Loaves Food Pantry in Newport News.

It's a one-stop shop for many people living on the peninsula like Ahmed Elharoun, a regular at the food pantry who works full-time as an Arabic translator for the Navy. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, several of his family members living in the U.S. moved in with him.

But it's been difficult to feed a full house with food costs rising.

"I'm the only income provide for the family, for almost like eight people," he said. "I'm married with two kids. I also have inlaws. I have my wife's sisters and I have her kids."

Elharoun said he tried applying for city programs but wasn't qualified being in the military. The costs of going to a conventional grocery store limited him from preparing a balanced meal for his family.

At the food pantry, he's been able to cook and serve his children meals that otherwise he couldn't afford.

"Without this place, it would be so hard to manage this family," Elharoun said.

Brother Tim Luken has been the overseer of the food pantry since 2009. He said his volunteers have prepared food boxes that include fresh fruits, vegetables and meat. They go to more than 8,000 families like Elharoun's who bring in an income that just isn't enough.

In July, the foodbank took care of 242 families. In August, it jumped to 463 families.

For many people like Ahmed, tight finances can mean making the choice between gas in the car or food on the table. But not anymore.

"Right now, I'm not worried about starving because everything I need is here," he said.