Military Highway Bridge rehabilitation to begin in April

NORFOLK, Va. — Construction on the Military Highway Bridge Rehabilitation Project will begin on April 17, according to the city.

The construction will impact the northbound side over the Elizabeth River, near River Forest Shores and south of Wayside Park.

The city says the construction is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and off-duty officers and flaggers will assist with traffic.

Drivers should expect alternating lane closures and intermittent traffic stoppages, and the lane closures and traffic shifts will occur 24/7.

The city says the traffic lanes approaching the bridge will taper and merge.

The project is aimed to repair structural elements, apply waterproofing sealants, and repair and protect concrete elements to extend the life of the bridge.

The project will repair concrete cracks, complete new lane striping, install an epoxy overlay on the bridge deck, and more.

The rehabilitation project is scheduled for completion in August 2023.