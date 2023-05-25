Military, police force members workout at VB oceanfront to honor Navy SEAL

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As we prepare for Memorial Day Weekend, Virginia Beach is remembering the true reason for the holiday.

"We’re doing the 'Murph Workout of the Day'. It’s a crossfit workout that’s in memorium of Lt. Michael Murphy, U.S. Navy SEAL, to remember the ultimate sacrifice that he paid for this great nation,” said 1st Lieutenant Nate Trznadel, officer in charge of Murph Workout at the Beach.

Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department and the military came together at the Virginia Beach oceanfront, sweating it out in a challenge that is done across the country. But this is a first for these groups!

"We thought it was an awesome opportunity not only get out and remember Lt. Murphy, but also get out here and use it as a recruiting event, because most officers transition from the military into police work,” stated Master Police Officer Anthony Espinosa.

A volunteer bagpiper even came down to support the men and women on their run.

The music and the crowd certainly caught a lot of attention from visitors like Betsy Barry, who is on a girls’ trip.

"We’re all military. My dad was in World War II, Purple Heart recipient,” explained Barry, “I support the military, the people in blue. Without that, the world would be more chaotic than it is right now.”

Before the workout kicked off, participants were encouraged to push through, as this is a mental challenge just as much as it is a physical one.

"When the pull-ups are getting tough, the push-ups are getting tough, remember who you’re doing it for and the reason why we’re all here today,” stated Trznadel.

The military told News 3 the event was also open to the public.