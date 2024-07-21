300 backpacks filled with school supplies in Norfolk, given to military families

NORFOLK, Va — School might be out but it's about that time of year when back-to-school shopping starts.

One organization said they wanted to make sure that children of military families had what they needed to go back.

On Saturday morning, the national non-profit known as 'Operation Homefront' hosted a back-to-school brigade.

Backpacks were filled with essential school supplies for more than 300 military children.

Heidi Dindial is a Navy veteran and says back-to-school shopping can be hard on some families financially.

According to the National Military Family Association, the rate of military spouse unemployment is at 21 percent nationally.

Dindial says new members who have families are struggling while starting.

"We have a lot of military families that they're older and they're coming into the military for military service and they're bringing a family with them. What traditionally it used to look like is that an E4 could survive alone. An E4 with a family is not making it," said Dindial.

