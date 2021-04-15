Watch
After devastating fire, Navy decommissions USS Bonhomme Richard

Major fire ripped through the ship last year
SAN DIEGO,Calif. — After a massive fire ripped through the amphibious assault ship last July, the Navy has officially decommissioned the USS Bonhomme Richard.

That fire raged for more than four days in mid-July 2020, requiring dozens of firefighters and Sailors to fight the flames.

An assessment concluded that it could cost more than $3 billion and up to seven years to restore the ship.

Ultimately the Navy decided that cost, nor the cost to convert the ship to another purpose, was not worthwhile.

A small decommissioning ceremony was held in San Diego Wednesday.

The Navy has been working to salvage what it can from the Bonhomme Richard for use on other ships. Once that process is complete, the ship will be towed to Texas for dismantlement.

