Announcement expected about NAS Oceana Air Show Tuesday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The popular NAS Oceana Air Show was virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was canceled all together in 2021.

Now, the Navy has announced that Capt. Bob Holmes, Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Oceana, will make an announcement about the 2022 Air Show.

He will be speaking at 10 a.m. Tuesday onboard the installation.

The NAS Oceana Air Show is the Navy’s largest community outreach event in Hampton Roads, and it has been held nearly every year since 1953. It typically attracts more than 250,000 spectators during the two-day show.

From 2020: Navy holds virtual air show at NAS Oceana