Congressman renews call for independent probe in Angelina Resendiz's death

NORFOLK, Va. — The mother of Angelina Resendiz is continuing to push for an independent investigation into her daughter's death, and has the continued support from a member of Congress.

Resendiz, who was based in Hampton Roads, was killed in May 2025 near Naval Station Norfolk. Another sailor, Jeremiah Copeland, later admitted to killing her and was sentenced to 44 years in confinement.

Despite that conviction, Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, believes an investigation conducted outside the Navy is needed to answer lingering questions about the circumstances surrounding her daughter's death.

"This can't just be swept under the rug," Castle said.

Castle argues an independent review could help determine whether warning signs were missed and whether Navy policies or procedures contributed to the events leading up to Resendiz's death.

"I don't think things will change unless we really look at all the things that led up to this," she said.

Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is again calling for an independent investigation. In a letter sent to Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao on Oct. 2, Gonzalez asked a series of questions related to Copeland's background and military service.

Among them, Gonzalez asked what the Navy knew about Copeland's criminal history before he enlisted and why he was allowed to remain on active duty despite several NCIS investigations involving allegations of abuse.

Copeland also pleaded guilty to strangling another woman and secretly recording a woman.

WATCH: Angelina Resendiz's death prompts Navy to revise transfer policy for sailors facing certain allegations

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"There needs to be an investigation. They don't want to talk about it. They don't want to bring light to those areas where light needs to be brought," Castle said.

Castle points to the independent civilian review that examined the 2020 disappearance and murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén at Fort Hood, Texas. That review resulted in a lengthy report and 70 recommendations aimed at improving military culture and accountability.

"You can't ask the entity that is being investigated to investigate themselves," Castle said.

News 3 reached out to the Navy for comment. The Navy Office of Information said it would respond as soon as possible but noted the inquiry came on a federal holiday.

In August, Cao responded to Gonzalez in a letter stating that a comprehensive Navy review found proper procedures were followed in the Resendiz case. However, he said several policies and processes would be reviewed for potential improvements, including how missing sailors are classified.

Cao wrote that the Navy would "ensure to absorb lessons learned from this tragic incident, improve its processes, and continue to prioritize the welfare of our Sailors and Marines."

Castle said she has no plans to stop advocating for an independent investigation.

"If I let this go, someone else is going to get hurt," she said.

Gonzalez's latest letter requests answers from the Navy by the end of October.

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